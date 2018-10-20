Jonathan Starling \
Man, 36, arrested in LaGrange on molestation charge from Columbus, police say

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2018 03:49 PM

A seven-month investigation has led to a molestation charge against against a 27-year-old man , Columbus police said.

Jonathan Wyatt Starling, 36, was taken into custody Friday at the LaGrange Police Department. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Starling’s arrest stems from an incident reported to a police officer by the Gentian Elementary School principal about 11:30 a.m. March 12. The molestation of a girl is alleged to have occurred sometime between March 9 and March 12 .

Starling, who is self employed, lives in LaGrange but has two other locations in Columbus , police said.

