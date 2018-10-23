Agents seize 2.3 pounds of meth during investigation in north Columbus, police say

A Columbus man and woman face trafficking in methamphetamine charges after the Special Operations Unit seized 2.3 pounds of the drug late Sunday, police.
Michael James Drumm, 40, and Destiny Christine Clegg, 27, were charged with one count each of trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, abandonment of controlled substance, littering and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Police only said the investigation occurred in north Columbus about 9:40 p.m. Sunday but withheld the location.
Jail records show that Drumm was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Cocoa Cola Boulevard at Gateway Road. He also faces charges for driving while license suspended or revoked, disregarding a traffic control device and driving in an improper lane.
Clegg was arrested at 4402 Greenridge Drive about the same time as Drumm. Police said the suspects were in possession of the 2.3 pounds of the meth but no location was listed.
Clegg and Drumm appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday but delayed their hearing until Friday.
