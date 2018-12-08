Improper tag on car leads to $19,000 in meth and pot on Victory Drive, police say

A woman driving a car with a truck tag on it led police to more than $19,000 in methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday on Victory Drive at Benning Road, Columbus police said.
Karla Maria Gil, 35, and Adam Michael Hattaway, 31, each face one count of trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. They are held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 1:45 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Gil was driving a 2004 Mazda RX8 with an Alabama tag that came back to a Chevy truck when she was stopped at 8:30 p.m. During a further investigation, police found 6.8 ounces of suspected meth valued at $19,380 and 9.8 grams of marijuana with a street value of $98. Total value of the illegal drugs is $19,478.
Hattaway was a passenger in the front seat of the car.
In addition to the drug charges, Gil faces a series of traffic offenses. They include having no state tag, improper transfer of tag, having no proof of insurance, using a tag to conceal, improper windshield and giving false information in a name to police.
