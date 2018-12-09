Cashiers accused of selling alcohol to minors in undercover operation in Columbus

Nine cashiers at establishments where alcohol is sold were arrested for selling alcohol to minors in an undercover investigation Saturday by the Columbus Police Department.
The charges were made by the Special Operations Unit at businesses across the city, including the Circle K , Zelmo’s convenience stores and Crazy Cecil’s liquor store, according to arrest reports at the Muscogee County Jail. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Monday on the misdemeanor charge.
Keyonna Smith, 33, of Columbus was among the first of nine people arrested when the operation started just after midnight Friday at Zelmo’s, 1246 Veterans Parkway. Using money from agents, an underage person assisted police in the operation. The person enters the business to purchase an acoholic beverage and leaves with the alcohol.
Police then enters the business to make the arrest on the charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
At the Main Street Package Store, 6491 Veterans Parkway, police said an undercover informant used electronic monitoring devices before a 16 ounce container of Smirnoff Smash beverage allegedly was purchased for $1.72 from cashier Cecil Harden.
In many of the cases, the cashier failed to ask for valid identification before the beverage was purchased. The process was repeated at businesses throughout the city.
Here is a list of cashiers and the businesses listed on arrest reports:
Shephard Barclay III, 62, Crazy Cecil’s , 3217 River Road
Rameshehand Bhalodi, 65, Fuel Tech, 2206 Second Ave.
Cecil Harden, 58, Liquor Store, 4491 Veterans Parkway
Tammy Lea Davidson, 48, Maple Party Shop, 8328 Veterans Parkway
Dinesh Patel, 64, Chevron gas station, 7160 Moon Road
Teletha Perry, 23, Circle K, 1445 Veterans Parkway
Angela Prather Griffin, 43, Cascade Package Store, 4200 River Road
Keyonna Smith, 33, Zelmo’s, 1246 Veterans Parkway
Grace Yoon, 59, Little Joe’s Package Store, 306 Sixth St.
Comments