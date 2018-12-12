Suspended license leads to cocaine trafficking charge on Baker Plaza Drive, police say

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty to having more than an ounce of cocaine and some marijuana Monday during a traffic stop on Baker Plaza Drive at Fort Benning Drive.
Kenyonda Scott, 38, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended and having drug-related objects. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter set no bond on the trafficking charge and bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Officer Robert Miller was patrolling the area about 12:20 p.m. when he spotted a 1999 Honda CRV driven by a man known to have a suspended driver’s license. Scott was taken into custody after giving his name to Miller.
During a search, police found 32 grams of cocaine valued at $3,200, a small amount of marijuana with a street value of $78 and $969 in cash. Total value of the seized drugs is $3,278.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments