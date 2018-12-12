Columbus twins face trafficking in meth charge after turn signal violation

Twin teens face drug charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after one failed to use a turn signal Sunday on 22nd Street at Sixth Avenue, Columbus police said.
Devon Flemming and Daevon Flemming, both 18, pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana charges during a Tuesday Recorder’s Court hearing. Judge Julius Hunter ordered both held without bond on the trafficking meth charge and bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Police said Devon was driving a 1994 blue Pontiac Grand Prix about 1:45 p.m. when he failed to use a turn signal on 22nd Street. Police seized 29.6 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and $400 during a search.
Devon also was charged with failing to use a turn signal, having no seat belt and no state driver’s license.
Defense attorney Shevon Thomas, who represented Daevon, said he questioned the weight of suspected meth listed by police. The threshold for trafficking is 28.3 grams of the drug but the teens are accused of possessing 29.6 grams, 1.3 over the threshold for a stiffer charge.
