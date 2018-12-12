Columbus police trying to ID five suspects in Sands Apartments homicide

Columbus police are using surveillance camera photos to identify suspects in the deadly Sunday shooting at Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Derrick Scott, 34, of Columbus was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus after the shooting at 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Preliminary autopsy results show Scott died of a gunshot wound to the torso, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said Wednesday.
Police were called about 10:44 p.m. to the apartments to check on a person shot. Scott was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
An investigation by the Homicide Unit has determined that Scott was inside an apartment when five suspects attempted to enter the residence. Gunshots erupted and Scott was fatally shot.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The five suspects are described as black males, ranging in age from 16-21 years old, ranging in height from 5 feet, 5 inches to 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 140 to 200 pounds.
After the shooting, suspects were last seen running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the shooting of Scoot or the identity of five armed suspects should call Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or email at jcarden@columbusga.org
Comments