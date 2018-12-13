‘I could not believe this is happening’: Family remembers latest homicide victim at vigil

A Columbus man known as Derrick “Heavyset” Scott was remembered Wednesday as a good person who wouldn’t bother anybody.
Demetria Stewart, a first cousin of the victim, joined relatives and friends for a candlelight vigil in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard three days after Scott was shot at the Sands Apartments. Police are trying to identify five suspects who were seen outside an apartment on 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. before gunfire erupted about 10:44 p.m.
Hearing the news of Scott’s death has left Stewart feeling like she’s in a dream. “I could not believe this is happening,” she said. “I’m hoping that you know that we all pray for healing. I’m praying that everyone will open their eyes that all we’re doing is killing our selves, killing each other for no reason.”
Stewart said her cousin was a good person and wouldn’t bother anybody. “He was always helpful every time we had a family gathering,” she said. “He was always there and always playing with the children. He is really going to be missed very much. We really loved Derrick.”
Although she feels hurt, Stewart said her family, friends and co-workers will encourage each other during a difficult time. “That’s the only thing we can do until justice is served,” she said. “I’m hoping and praying that the guys that did this will turn themselves in so we can have peace.”
Scott was seen two weeks ago with Stewart’s brother, laughing and joking, she said. He always called her “Big Red.”
“I just hear him always calling me by Big Red, what’s going on? I know I’m going to always miss that. He was the only one that did that and said that to me.”
Police said Scott was inside an apartment when five suspects attempted to enter the residence. Gunshots erupted and Scott was fatally shot.
The five suspects sought by police are described as black males, ranging in age from 16-21 years old, ranging in height from 5 feet, 5 inches to 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 140 to 200 pounds.
After the shooting, suspects were last seen running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the shooting of Scott or the identity of five armed suspects should call Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or email at jcarden@columbusga.org
