Judge sentences Columbus man whose sucker punch killed local high school janitor

The Columbus man convicted of killing a popular high school janitor with a single sucker punch to the head during a Labor Day cookout will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Judge Bobby Peters sentenced 53-year-old Merrick Emory Redding to life without parole Thursday, and added 20 years for aggravated assault, though the sentence for each offense is to be served simultaneously.
The jury deliberated about two hours before finding Redding guilty of fatally punching Joseph Davis about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 2016, at 2342 Bond Ave., in the Oakland Park neighborhood off South Lumpkin Road.
Davis, 47, was a janitor at Columbus’ Northside High School, where students and staff mourned his passing.
Authorities said Davis was grilling food under a carport during the holiday gathering when Redding, who was not invited, walked over from a residence across the street, where he had been using drugs before the woman who lived there kicked him out.
Witnesses said Redding appeared to be drunk when, with no apparent provocation, he began to bully Davis, whom Redding twice called a “p---y m----r f----r.”
Davis initially was wary of Redding, fearing he’d be hit, but eventually let his guard down, investigators said. That’s when Redding punched him hard in the face, and Davis fell onto the concrete driveway.
First responders found him unconscious, and rushed him to The Midtown Medical Center, now Piedmont Columbus Regional. Later he was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he died from head trauma the next day.
The jury found Redding not guilty of malice or deliberate murder, but guilty of felony murder for causing Davis’ death while committing the felony of aggravated assault. Redding was represented by defense attorney Kennon Peebles Jr. of Duluth, Ga.
Prosecutor Ray Daniel filed pretrial documents outlining Redding’s previous offenses, which date back to a burglary conviction in 1982.
His other cases included theft by receiving stolen property, in 1987 and in 1993; escape in 1998; being a habitual violator in 2003 and 2015; and obstructing a law enforcement officer in 2009, according to court records.
