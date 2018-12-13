Former janitors used Instagram to contact two middle school girls about sex, police say

A man and woman who worked at a Columbus middle school used Instagram to send nude photos to 12 and 13-year old girls and to meet for a threesome, a police detective testified in Recorder’s Court Thursday.
Melvin Balkcom, 39, and Gracie Graves, 32, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of possessing child pornography and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Despite a motion from their attorneys for a reasonable bond, Judge Julius Hunter ordered each held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Hunter said the court is concerned about how easy it is to contact someone by cell phone. Both would have the opportunity to contact some other child. “You have a phone, you have access to the world,” Hunter said in denying bond.
Police detective Ron O’Neal of the Special Victims Unit, which includes sex crimes, said the mother of a 13-year-old became concerned about messages the middle school girl received on Instagram from the former janitor at her school. The mother found notes that he wanted to have sex with the girl.
The messages also asked the girl whether she had engaged in certain sexual activities.
O’Neal told the court that Graves who is also known as Gracie Johnson also contacted the girl on Instagram. She contacted the 12-year-old and sought a picture of her breasts.
After the mother sent a request to meet, Balkcom said they could at the Circle K on Macon and Reese roads. The victim’s mother was now a police detective taking on that role.
Balkcom and Graves arrived at the convenience store at 12:22 a.m. Sunday and were arrested. Graves , the driver, refused to talk with police at first but then said her ex-husband knew she was going to be at the gas station. She decided to stop there and fill up, O’Neal said.
Police seized two phones in the car but weren’t allowed access. O’Neal said police are in the process of trying to get into the cell phones.
Both suspects used Instagram to contact the girls, the detective said. “It was back and forth with them,” he said.
Assistant district attorney Matt Brown sought no bond because the suspects didn’t have a permanent home and would be a flight risk. They also have been accused of crimes in other states.
