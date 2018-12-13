$50,000 bond set for Columbus man accused of possessing child pornography

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty Thursday to possessing child pornography but waived his Recorder’s Court hearing on the five charges.
Phillip Anthony Smith, 48, was ordered held on bonds totaling $50,000 under an agreement with the district attorney’s office and his public defender. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Police said Smith was identified after members of the Special Victims Unit which includes sex crimes conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The suspect is alleged to have been in possession of child pornography sometime between midnight Oct. 16 and Dec. 10 at a Bunker Hill Road location.
He surrendered to authorities Tuesday at the Public Safety Center.
As part of the judge granting bond, Smith’s public defender asked the court to order a mental evaluation . Hunter granted the request.
