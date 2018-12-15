Stricken by cancer, Columbus police K-9 honored for taking illegal drugs off streets

Penny, a K-9 with the Special Operations Units of the Columbus Police Department, was responsible for taking thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs off the streets before she died of cancer on Nov. 13.
To honor those efforts, the 10-member Columbus Council approved a resolution on Tuesday, recognizing Penny’s seven years of service to the Columbus Consolidated Government.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Penney served with officer Nate Norton, had more than 700 deployments and received 11 state and national certifications. With Penny on the streets, the K-9 sniffed out 5 pounds of cocaine, 53 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin and 800 prescription pills. Through it all, police seized $227,000 in cash and made 427 arrests during the investigations.
Living with Norton and his family, the dog left an impact on the officer.
“Besides being a husband and father, that was the greatest honor of my life,” said Norton, who recently left the department for a private-sector position. “To serve with Penny, my wife will probably tell you I spent more time with my dog than my family. The dog was always with me at work and at home.”
Police Chief Ricky Boren thanked council for the K-9 honor and for Norton during his time with the department .
“Penny was a member of his family and he cared for Penny at home with his family during the days and nights she was with the department,” the chief said. “They cared for Penny and we appreciate that.”
Boren noted the dog was instrumental in the arrest of individuals whose drugs were meant for the streets of Columbus. The department has two other dogs but they aren’t as senior as Penny. “We’re in the process now hopefully of getting another K-9 within the department,” the chief said.
He also recognized a local veterinarian who cares for the service dogs at no cost to the city. After Penny died, a local business took care of the dog’s remains, put them in an urn and presented it to Norton and his family.
“That’s another example of our private-public partnership in Columbus, Georgia, with something like the death of Penny,” Boren said.
The chief recalled how people came together before the K-9’s last trip to the vet on Nov. 13.
“People came out the last day she made the trip to the vet,” he said. “Officers gathered in the parking lot and said a prayer.”
