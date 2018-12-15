Macon Road crash leaves one dead, one injured, official says

A two-vehicle collision on Macon Road has left a woman dead and one injured in the Upatoi community, authorities said Saturday.
A woman, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2:14 p.m. just east of Jenkins Road, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. Her body will be sent to Decatur for an autopsy.
At least one person was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.
The collision occurred in the eastbound lane on the road also known as U.S. 80 after a vehicle rear ended another on the four-lane highway.
Eastbound traffic past Jenkins Road is diverted while police investigate the cause of the crash. Westbound traffic is not impacted by the collision.
Check back for more details as they become available on this breaking news story.
