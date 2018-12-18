13-year-old boy stopped sex attempt in man’s car, Columbus police say

A 13-year-old boy said he soiled himself to prevent a sexual attempt from a man, 25, in the back seat of his car, a Columbus police detective testified Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Todd Jones pleaded not guilty to one count each of criminal attempted sodomy, criminal attempted child molestation and nine misdemeanor counts of possession of obscene material. Judge Julius Hunter denied bond on all charges and bound the cases over to Muscogee Superior Court.
It was the second hearing for Jones after he was in court on Dec. 3 on contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, and with the felonies of enticing a child for indecent purposes and violating Georgia’s “Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.”
Police Cpl. Mark Scruggs of the Special Victims Unit, which includes sex crimes, said Jones met the 13-year-old on Snapchat and they discussed having sex. In early October, the boy said the man drove to Columbus from Union City, picked him up at this apartment and drove near Wal-Mart. At the location, the teen was directed to get into the back seat where there was a blanket and told to partially disrobe.
The suspect attempted to have anal sex with him but the teen said he soiled on himself to prevent the encounter. The boy was allowed to get dress and he was taken back to his apartment.
Scruggs said police found nine images, including eight videos and one photo, of Jones on the boy’s phone. The images showed Jones in a number of positions.
Jones’ vehicle is secured at the Columbus Police Department’s garage, the detective said. He has a primary address in Augusta, Ga., and a secondary location in Union City where he attends college.
