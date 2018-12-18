3 suspects in custody, 2 sought in deadly shooting at Sands Apartment, police say

Three suspects are in custody on murder charges and two are still sought in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting of Derrick Scott at the Sands Apartments, Columbus police said Tuesday.
They were identified as Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride, 18, Dondrell Marquez Tells, 21, Terrell Markell Lee, 24, and Jaheem Diquon Rozier, 18, said Police Lt. Greg Touchberry in a release.
Tells and Lee are held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Rozier was arrested in Auburn, Ala., with help from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He will be extradited from Alabama to Columbus and a preliminary hearing will be set later.
Police are seeking information on the location of Pride and the identity of the fifth suspect in the 10:44 p.m. shooting at 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Scott, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers arrived at the apartments to check on a person shot. He was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation by the Homicide Unit has determined that Scott was inside an apartment when five armed suspects attempted to enter the residence. Gunfire erupted and Scott was fatally shot.
All suspects were described as young and black, ranging in age from 16-21 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 140 to 200 pounds.
The young men were last seen running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Pride is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He is considered armed and deangerous, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the fifth suspect or any information on Pride should call Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or email him at jcarden@columbusga.org
