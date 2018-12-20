Woman called 911 center 62 times for police. She was taken to jail on the last call.

A Columbus woman was hauled off to the Muscogee County Jail early Wednesday after she was accused of abusing the 911 call center for service.
Cynthia Walker, 52, was taken into custody at her 32nd Avenue home and charged with one count of unlawful conduct during a 911 call. She was later released on bond from the county jail.
Police said Walker abused her call for police after units were sent to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue at 1:07 a.m. to check on individuals in the street. The emergency center has recorded 62 calls from Walker between Jan. 1 and Dec. 19.
Under Georgia law, a person commits the offense by using obscene, vulgar or profane language with the intent to intimidate or harass a 911 communications officer. The offense includes calls for the purpose of annoying, harassing a 911 communications officer, interfering with or disrupting emergency telephone service and making a false report.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
A person may face a fine of not more than $500 or 12 months in jail or both upon conviction on the misdemeanor charge.
Comments