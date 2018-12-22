Crime

Business owner and cashier charged in gambling investigation, Columbus police say

By Ben Wright

December 22, 2018 10:43 AM

A business owner and an employee face gambling related charges after an investigation by the Special Operations Unit, Columbus police said.

Vitay Kotak, the owner of Winner’s Corner at 2121 Floyd Road, was charged with keeping a gambling place and Mahendrakumar Patel, a cashier, was charged with one count of commercial gambling on Friday. Kotak, 50, and Patel, 33, were taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Kotak was released from jail on $500 bond but Patel remained held Saturday in the jail.

Officers went to the convenience store about 7:26 p.m. to execute a search warrant in connection with a commercial gambling investigation. Police said both were arrested on outstanding warrants.

