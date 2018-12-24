Police: LaGrange teen killed. Public is asked to help find suspect.

A LaGrange, Ga., teenager was killed Sunday, and the police are asking the public to help find the suspect.
Niko Hurston, 18, died in WellStar West Georgia Medical Center from a gunshot wound to his chest, the LaGrange Police Department announced in a news release.
Police responded at 2:53 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots being fired near the intersection of Troup and Jenkins streets. Officers found Hurston in the 800 block of Troup Street. He had been walking in the area with two other people before the shooting, according to the news release.
The suspect is described in the news release as a black male with medium complexion, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11, and wearing dark clothing. He arrived and fled the scene in a light-colored four-door car, the news release says. An updated news release says police believe the vehicle is a white Honda Accord with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips also may be submitted on the police department’s Facebook page.
Troup County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward worth as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
