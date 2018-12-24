Crime

Phenix City-Russell County Library burglarized. Do you know the suspect in video?

By Mark Rice

December 24, 2018 11:12 AM

Someone burglarized the Phenix City-Russell County Library on Saturday, according to police.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect, whose image was caught on surveillance video, the police said in a news release Monday.

The suspect in the surveillance video, which is posted on the police department’s Facebook page, is wearing a black/red cap, red shoes and black vest, according to the news release. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 334-448-2841 or 334-448-2837.

Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.

