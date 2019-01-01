Phenix City woman dies a day after assault on 11th Avenue, coroner says

A Phenix City woman is dead a day after police were called to an assault in the 200 block of 11th Ave., the Russell County Coroner said Tuesday.
The woman in her late 30s wasn’t identified because her relatives have not been notified, Coroner Arthur Sumbry said. Her body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery , Ala., for autopsy.
Sumbry said the the woman was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Monday of some type of blunt force trauma from a sharp instrument.
The assault occurred Sunday at 233 11th Ave. in Phenix City. A suspect is in custody as the death remains under investigation, the coroner said.
