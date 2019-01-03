Crime

Son accused of taking almost $200,000 from disabled mother’s account, police say

By Ben Wright

January 03, 2019 12:50 PM

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of taking almost $200,000 from the account of his disabled mother is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons, police said.

Vincent Wiggins, 51, continued his Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court for more time to hire a private attorney, said public defender Matthew Landreau. The felony charge is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

A Columbus police detective said Wiggins has been in custody since Dec. 28. He is accused of taking the money from the account of his 91-year-old mother.

The money should have been used to pay for her care at an assisted living facility where her $30,000 bill hasn’t been paid, police said.

Landreau said Wiggins was treated for a health issue at the jail and unable to appear in court.

