Son accused of taking almost $200,000 from disabled mother’s account, police say

A man accused of taking almost $200,000 from the account of his disabled mother is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons, police said.
Vincent Wiggins, 51, continued his Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court for more time to hire a private attorney, said public defender Matthew Landreau. The felony charge is scheduled to return to court on Friday.
A Columbus police detective said Wiggins has been in custody since Dec. 28. He is accused of taking the money from the account of his 91-year-old mother.
The money should have been used to pay for her care at an assisted living facility where her $30,000 bill hasn’t been paid, police said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Landreau said Wiggins was treated for a health issue at the jail and unable to appear in court.
Comments