Man and woman may be victims of homicide in Seale fire, Russell County official says

A Monday house fire on Silver Run Drive in Seale, Ala., has left a man and woman dead of possible homicide, Russell County authorities said Tuesday.
The names of the man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s haven’t been released, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry. Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 a.m. Monday.
The coroner said the bodies were sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsies and proper identification.
Sumbry said the deaths may be investigated as possible homicides.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor wasn’t available for comment late Tuesday but he has called a 10 a.m. Wednesday news conference at the sheriff’s office in connection with the couple.
