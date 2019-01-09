Homeless man struck by vehicle and killed on Veterans Parkway, coroner says

A 55-year-old homeless man was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning while crossing Veterans Parkway, authorities said.
The man’s name wasn’t available because his family hasn’t been notified, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The man was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma to the head at 7:34 a.m. in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus. His body will be transported to the crime lab on Thursday in Decatur for an autopsy, the coroner said.
Bryan said the man was struck by a truck as he attempted to cross Veterans Parkway at 23rd Street. Authorities have said the street is a popular crossing for homeless men in the area.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department. Rush hour traffic on Veterans Parkway was re-routed onto 23rd Street in the area while the crash was under investigation.
