Employee accused of groping woman looking for an apartment

An investigation into alleged groping of a 31-year-old woman applying for an apartment has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man, Police Maj. Mike Reynolds of the Valley Police Department said.
Julian Wood admitted to touching the woman before he was charged Thursday with felony sexual abuse first degree and misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment second degree. He was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility for a bond hearing.
Reynolds said the woman came to the police department on Wednesday to report the encounter with Wood. She was applying for an apartment Tuesday when Wood suddenly grabbed her from behind and started fondling her chest and groin.
The woman repeatedly said “no” before Wood pinned her to the wall where he continued groping her, Reynolds said. The woman was able to get away and leave the complex after Wood became distracted.
In a statement to police on Thursday, Wood told detectives that he did touch the woman before he was taken into custody.
