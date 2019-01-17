Car with tinted windshield leads to $9,702 spice bust on Hamilton Road, police say

A vehicle stopped on Hamilton Road at 27th Street for a tinted windshield has led to the seizure of more than 2 pounds of spice valued at $9,702, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Darrell Ball, 33, of Leesburg, Ga., was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug related objects and excessive windshield tint. Ball was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The vehicle driven by Ball was stopped about 5:45 p.m. on Hamilton Road. Inside the vehicle, police seized 34 ounces of the drug valued at $9,702, two THC vape vials, a glass marijuana pipe, $396 in cash and a plastic bag with the American flag on it.
A 34-year-old woman from Pinetta, Fla., was charged with possessing an open container in the vehicle.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, spice is a synthetic version of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The DEA said the drug is a mixture of plant material sprayed with synthetic psychoactive chemicals.
It is almost impossible for the user to know the ingredients and strength of products containing synthetic cannabinoids . Smoked in pipes, joints and used in E cigasrettes as a tea, spice is addictive, increases heart rate and blood pressure. It may cause convulsions, organ damage or death.
Spice often looks like potpourri and typically labled “not for human consumption.”
