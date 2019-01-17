Crime

Store clerk charged with commercial gambling on Warm Springs Road, police say

By Ben Wright

January 17, 2019 04:59 PM

A clerk at Reese’s gas station on Warm Springs Road was charged with commercial gambling Wednesday after a two-month investigation by the Special Operations Unit, Columbus police said.

Nadim Khan, 35, was taken into custody about 4:45 p.m. and held in the Muscogee County Jail on the felony charge. During a 2 p.m. hearing in Recorder’s Court, Judge Julius Hunter set bond at $5,000.

The charge stems from a police investigation that started on Nov. 6 at the 2047 Warm Springs Road convenience store. Khan was arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant at the business.

