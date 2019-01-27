Shooting on Reese Road leaves 29-year-old man dead, Muscogee County coroner says

An apparent dispute at a Reese Road card game late Saturday has left a 29-year-old man dead, Columbus authorities said Sunday.
Henderson Darrisaw was pronounced dead from gunshots one minute after midnight Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. His body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur on Monday for an autopsy.
Police were called to 2023 Reese Road at 11:56 p.m. Saturday to check on a shooting. Darrisaw was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Worley said the victim was at the house playing cards before gunfire erupted.
Coroner Buddy Bryan said Darrisaw is the second homicide of the year in Columbus.
