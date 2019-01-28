Crime

Children find body in woods in Columbus, but don’t report it, official says

By Tim Chitwood

January 28, 2019 04:23 PM

Two children found a body Sunday in Columbus, took pictures of it and showed the images off at school, where a teacher saw them Monday and called 911.

That’s what Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said was reported to him after authorities recovered the remains Monday, following the 2:19 p.m. 911 call. Newton said he pronounced the man dead at 3 p.m.

The body was found in the woods behind some athletic fields, off Clover Avenue south of Cusseta Road near the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, authorities said.

Newton said the body was a white man of indeterminate age, and had no obvious signs of any physical trauma, no gunshot or stab wounds, or evidence of having been beaten.

Attempts to get fingerprints for identification were unsuccessful, he said.

An autopsy would be needed to determine the cause of death, he said.

