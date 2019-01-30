$20,000 bond set for molest suspect who is banned from Alabama, his attorney says

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty to one count of child molestation Wednesday and waived his hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Kyle Maxwell didn’t appear in court but his attorney Mark Post said he agreed to stay away from the state of Alabama as part of a bond while the case is pending. Judge Julius Hunter set bond at $20,000 based on an agreement between Post and assistant district attorney Matt Brown.
Maxwell , 30, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant Tuesday in the molestation of an 11-year-old girl. The alleged assault is believed to have occurred in Columbus sometime in October 2018. The girl lives in Alabama with her mother.
The case remains under investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments