Police: Columbus teen accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

A Columbus teen pleaded not guilty to child molestation Thursday during a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Michael Vasquez, 19, surrendered to police on the molestation charge Wedenesday at the Public Safety Center and was held in the Muscogee County Jail . Through an agreement between his attorney Joshua Fleitas of Funderburk & Lane in Phenix City, and assistant district attorney Matt Brown, Judge Julius Hunter set bond at $20,000 and bound the charge over to Muscogee Superior Court.
As part of the bond, Vasquez must stay away from the victim while the case is pending. The suspect is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Vasquez was charged with molestation because he is five years older than the victim. Under Georgia law, a person may be charged with misdemeanor statutory rape if the victim is between 14-16 years old or no more than four years older than the victim.
