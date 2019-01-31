Fortson man dies after crash with city vehicle on River Road, coroner says

A Fortson, Ga., Man is dead after his vehicle collided with a city truck on River Road , authorities said.
James Gibson, 63, was pronounced dead at 9:31 a.m. Thursday of blunt force trauma in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Gibson will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Friday for an autopsy, he said.
Newton said Gibson was southbound about 8:28 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a Columbus Consolidated Government vehicle that picks up tree limbs and other inert yard waste.
The crash remains under investigation by the Motor Squad of the Columbus Police Department.
