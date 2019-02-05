British soldier at center of two burglary investigations and fire at The Rapids, police say

A soldier in the British army at Fort Benning is at the center of two burglary investigations , including one at The Rapids at Riverfront Place where a fire caused $300,000 to $500,000 in damages early Saturday, authorities said Tuesday.
Adam Lee Taylor, 26, of Leeds, England, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, possession of tools for commission of a crime, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, one count of criminal trespass and loitering or prowling. With assurances from a liaison officer at Fort Benning that Taylor will return to face the charges, Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter agreed to an own recognizance bond for Tayor’s released.
Police said Taylor was charged with burglary after an alarm went off at the Chattahoochee River Club, 1100 Bay Ave., sometime between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. About 15 minutes earlier, police said officers were sent to 14th Street and Broadway to check on a person who was peering into windows at Eagle and Phenix Mills Apartments at 1271 Front Ave. before entering The Rapids Apartments at 1329 Front Ave. construction site.
There was no forced entry at the construction site but ceiling tiles were ignited in the parking deck about 2 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but remains under investigation as a possible arson. No arson charge has been made in the fire.
The $52 million construction is expected to be completed this summer. Officials were unavailable late Tuesday to comment on the fire damage and the construction.
Comments