Gunshot wound linked to remains found in woods off Victory Drive, officials say

More than two months after possible human remains were found on a trail off Victory Drive, tests from GBI crime lab have determined a short statured man died of a gunshot wound, Columbus police said Wednesday.
Early anthropological analysis indicates the unidentified individual suffered a gunshot wound and was believed to be a short man in the 40-50s age range, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a release. It remains undetermined how long the bones might have been in the woods.
The preliminary autopsy is still ongoing in the death, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The report shows the gunshot was to the head and there also was a fracture to the left femur.
Two people walking on the trail off Victory Drive found remains in a wooded area about 10:37 a.m. Nov. 29 . Police sealed off the entrance to the location and the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.
Further analysis and possibly more information will be available later on the death, police said.
To help identify the man, the Homicide Unit is requesting anyone with information on the identity or how the person might have been shot to contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or jcarden@columbusga.org.
