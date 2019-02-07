Man, 35, gunned down on his front porch in Lee County, sheriff’s office says

A man was found dead on his front porch early Wednesday at County Line Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 29N near the Lee-Chambers line, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fletcher Lewayne Tolbert, 35, was found on the porch about 7:30 a.m. CST after residents reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots about 11 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t report them to authorities. Deputies found Tolbert with what appeared to be multiple gunshots to the torso area. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination.
Tolbert worked at the Mando American Corporation in Opelika where his shift ended at 11 p.m.
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
