Son of former school board member found slain at Castlegate Apartments, coroner says

The son of a former Muscogee County School Board member was found shot to death at Castlegate Apartments, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office said Friday.
John Wells Jr. , 55, was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m. of a gunshot wound at an apartment, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison . His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Wells was engaged in some type of domestic dispute with another person at the apartment before gunfire erupted. A second victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.
Wells is the son of former school board member John Wells who served 28 years before he was defeated by John Thomas in 2014.
The homicide is the fourth in Columbus this year. It follows the Feb. 1 shooting of Travis McDaniel at 2315 10th St, in East Wynnton. He was visiting his daughter.
