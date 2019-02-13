Math teacher at Randolph-Clay dies in two-vehicle crash on Po Biddy Road in Talbotton

A math teacher at Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert died Sunday in a two-vehicle collision on Po Biddy Road near the Upson County line, authorities said Wednesday.
Kevin Smith, 54, was pronounced dead of massive head injuries at 9:30 p.m. at the scene of the crash, said Talbot County Coroner Clinton Cosby.
The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment .
The Georgia State Patrol said the crash occurred at 7:46 p.m. and it remains under investigation by troopers.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Cosby said Smith, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was hurled for the Lincoln Town Car he was driving. He was the lone occupant in the car.
The coroner said Smith taught elementary math in the Talbot County School System in 2016. He was in his first year of teaching high school math at Randolph-Clay where he was well-liked by the students.
Comments