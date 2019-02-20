More than $11,000 in ecstasy, drugs and cash seized on Macon Road, police say

Agents seized more than $11,000 in ecstasy, meth and cash Tuesday during a search by the Special Operations Unit on Macon Road, Columbus police said.
Irvin Nelson, 41, of Columbus was taken into custody about 3 p.m. at 3150 Macon Road and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court. Nelson was charged with one count each of trafficking in ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes , convicted felon in possession of a firearm and loitering.
Police didn’t specify whether the drugs and cash were seized inside a building or outside the business. Agents seized 2.6 ounces or 284 ecstasy pills valued at $7,100; 10 grams of meth with a street value of $1,300; 2 ounces of marijuana worth $636 and $2,120.59 in cash.
Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, is commonly called the party drug, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Agents also found two guns, a .32-caliber revolver and .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, along with four boxes of assorted ammunition. Total cash and drugs were valued at $11,156.
