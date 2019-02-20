Crime

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Columbus

By Ben Wright

February 20, 2019 04:56 PM

A 55-year-old Columbus man is dead after an apparent domestic dispute on Tip Top Drive, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Wednesday.

John Allport was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 4 p.m. at 2950 Tip Top Drive, Bryan said. He said Allport’s body will be transported to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Bryan said Allport was entering the house through a back window when he was shot in the chest. He was dead at the scene, the coroner said.

This is Columbus’ sixth homicide of 2019, Bryan said.

