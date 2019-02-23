Body of Columbus woman found in creek off Lee Road 454 , coroner says

The body of a Columbus woman was found face down in a creek in the 100 block of Lee Road 454, Lee County authorities said Friday.
Amy Katherine Hagler, 47, of Columbus, was pronounced dead of unknown causes at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
A motorist spotted the body in the creek and called authorities about 12:30 p.m. Harris said it doesn’t appear that Hagler had been in the water very long. It is also unknown how she ended up in the creek.
The death remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Anyone with any helpful information on the case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, the Lee County Coroner’s Office at 334-737-3620 or the Coroner’s Secret Witness Line at 334-745-8686.
Comments