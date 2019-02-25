Police charge man in shooting that left victim on life support until he died Feb. 15

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the Feb. 8 shooting of Ronnie Brooks Jr., who died in the hospital a week later.
Kevon Carter, 26, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, and more arrests are expected, detectives said.
Carter is to have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Brooks, 24, was pronounced dead of complications from a gunshot wound to the neck at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 15 in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, where he was on life support, authorities said.
Police said an acquaintance reported that Brooks was shot on Decatur Court, but detectives doubted that account, suspecting he was shot on Parkchester Drive.
Brooks was the fifth of the seven Columbus homicide victims so far for 2019.
Anyone with more information on Brooks’ shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or msitler@columbusga.org.
