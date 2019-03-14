All five suspects now in custody in Sands Apartments slaying, Columbus police say

After two more arrests Wednesday, Columbus police now have all five suspects they sought in the Dec. 9 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Derrick Maurice Scott at the Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, detectives said.
Charged with murder Wednesday were Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride, 18, and Christian Caulton, 19, officers said Thursday. The U.S. Marshals’ Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit captured them near Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue.
They are to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.
Already charged in Scott’s slaying are Dondrell Marquez Tells, 21; Terrell Markell Lee, 24; and Jaheem Diquon Rozier, 18, police said.
Police called at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 9 to check on someone shot at the 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. apartments found Scott with a gunshot wound. Rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, he died in the emergency room at 11:26 p.m.
Detectives said Scott was mortally wounded as five intruders tried to enter Apt. 8 in the complex, and the suspects ran down the boulevard afterward.
Authorities have not elaborated on what may have led to the shooting. Anyone with more information on Scott’s homicide is asked to contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or jcarden@columbusga.org.
