Crime

One killed, one wounded in Phenix City shooting. Authorities need help finding man involved

By Nick Wooten

March 20, 2019 10:07 AM

One man was killed and another was wounded in a Phenix City shooting early Wednesday, according to Phenix City Police.

Around 1:15 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 701 Seale Road. When officers arrived, they found two wounded men. One was unresponsive. The other was transported to Piedmont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a male passenger in a small/medium sized grey vehicle. Authorities said they believe this man was involved in the shooting.

