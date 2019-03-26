Man found dead at Park Place apartments killed in armed robbery gone wrong, police said

Two people were arrested in the shooting death of a man found in a truck at Park Place Apartments over the weekend, Columbus police announced Tuesday.
Phillip Whitaker, 20, was found dead in the front passenger’s seat on Sunday around 1:47 a.m. in the parking lot at 1831 Wynnton Road. Police suspected he was shot somewhere else and then moved.
On Tuesday, police said the shooting happened at Summerwood Apartments, 3938 University Avenue, and was the result of a failed armed robbery. Two suspects have been identified and are in custody in Warren County, Mississippi.
Sharae Dominique Threadgill, 21, and Jalen Benton, 18, were apprehended by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing from deputies. Both have been charged with murder, according to Sergeant Jeff Kraus.
“They are currently under investigation by multiple agencies in multiple jurisdictions for additional crimes and additional charges are likely in Columbus and in other locations,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information on Whitaker’s shooting is asked to contact Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org. Informants may remain anonymous, police said.
