Ex-MCSD substitute teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes with student

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A man who was a substitute teacher for the Muscogee County School District has been arrested and charged with three felonies related to sexual misconduct with a student.

Alexander Letwond White, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a person in custody, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in the school district’s response to the arrest, “The Muscogee County School District has received notification regarding a recent arrest of a substitute teacher who was accused of sexual misconduct with a student.”

“The allegations were presented to the District on April 16, 2019. Alexander White has been terminated and released from duty, effective April 16, 2019,” said Parham.

“The District considers allegations of this nature with immense gravity and will continue to work cooperatively with law enforcement. The case remains under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.”

White began subbing for MCSD in December 2018, Parham told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Authorities haven’t released any other information, but WLTZ covered White’s hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Wednesday.

According to WLTZ, White was a substitute teacher at Hardaway High School when he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student during school hours. He is accused of sending “hundreds of emails and texts to arrange trysts with the underage student.”

Surveillance video shows the 15-year-old girl skipping class to meet White in a private office and a classroom at school, investigators said, according to WLTZ.

“The teacher confessed to kissing and groping on school grounds but denied any sexual intercourse with the underage student,” WLTZ reported.

Judge Julius Hunter ordered White to remain in the Muscogee County Jail without bond and sent the case to Muscogee County Superior Court.