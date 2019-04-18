Machete-wielding man covered in blood forced woman to drive to Dollar Tree, police said

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man armed with a machete burglarized a home and later forced a woman to give him a ride to a dollar store, Phenix City police said.

Police said David Wisniske, who was wielding a machete, allegedly entered a home on Opelika Road about 11:20 a.m Wednesday. When the resident confronted Wisniske, he left.





About four hours later, Wisniske allegedly forced a woman to drive him from Opelika Road to a Dollar Tree location on Highway 280, police said.





Wisniske then exited the vehicle and left his machete in the woman’s car, police said, and she drove home and called authorities.

When reporting the crime, police said the woman told authorities that Wisniske was covered in blood.





Officers arrested Wisniske about 5 p.m. after a foot chase near 27th Court. A person called and said the man was walking in the area.

Wisniske is held in the Russell County jail. He was charged first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, felony false information and other misdemeanors.

Wisniske had several unrelated outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, police said.