Police charge man in 2017 Columbus shooting death

Police on Friday charged a man in connection to the 2017 shooting death of a 30-year-old Columbus man.

Curtis Williams III, 33, was charged with murder in the killing of Steve Phillips Jr.

Phillips’ body was found on a wooded trail between Winston Road and Benning Drive on Nov. 16, 2017. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Before his death, Phillips was a key witness in the murder case against Kevin Babe Henderson, a gang member convicted in the Nov. 12, 2014, execution-style killing of Chad Herring.

Williams was already being held at the Muscogee County jail on unrelated charges. Williams was also charged with murder in the killing of 44-year-old Stanford Jones, police said. Jones was found dead of gunshot wounds in his Mellon Street home on Aug. 10, 2018. That case has not yet gone to trial.

Williams’ preliminary hearing in the Philips case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with additional information regarding Phillip’s homicide is asked to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363 or by e-mail at robertnicholas@columbusga.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so, police said.