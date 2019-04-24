Man, woman dead in separate Columbus homicides. Here’s what we know.

Homicide unit on scene investigating body discovered at Columbus park Maj. J.D. Hawk of the Columbus Police has confirmed the homicide unit is on the scene at a park at the corner of Hamilton Rd. and 33rd St. in Columbus after police were called about 5 a.m. this morning regarding a deceased individual. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Maj. J.D. Hawk of the Columbus Police has confirmed the homicide unit is on the scene at a park at the corner of Hamilton Rd. and 33rd St. in Columbus after police were called about 5 a.m. this morning regarding a deceased individual.

Columbus police are currently investigating two unrelated homicides that occurred Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Dispatch received a call at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday that a man had been shot multiple times in the area of Rigdon Road at Illges Road.

Bryan said Roy Wilburn, 60, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at 5:08 a.m. His body will be sent for an autopsy, Bryan said.

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating the incident.

The second victim was declared dead at 5:40 a.m. of a gunshot wound in a playground at 33rd Street and Hamilton Road.

The identity of the victim, a 33-year-old female, has not been released. Police are still on the scene.

Bryan said the homicides mark the 9th and 10th this year.