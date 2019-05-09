Columbus police officer charged with assault in family violence incident

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A Columbus police officer has been arrested in a domestic violence incident.

Sgt. Johnny Knighten is facing charges of aggravated assault involving family violence, third-degree cruelty to children involving family violence, and influencing a witness, authorities said.

Knighten, 48, who has been with the department for 10 years, was arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation that began April 29, police said. He is set for a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

The officer currently is on administrative leave without pay.