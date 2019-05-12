Crime
Man found shot to death in vehicle at Phenix City apartments, police say
Phenix City police are looking for a man involved in a dispute that led to a fatal shooting Sunday.
Officers were called at 9:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Greenleaf Apartments, 1701 37th St., where they found a man shot to death in his vehicle, authorities said.
“There are reports that the victim and another male were involved in an altercation before the shooting,” police wrote in a news release.
The other man wasn’t there when police arrived.
“We would like for this individual to come forward and give investigators his version of the case,” police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 334-448-2813 or 334-448 -2819.
