Man found shot to death in vehicle at Phenix City apartments, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Phenix City police are looking for a man involved in a dispute that led to a fatal shooting Sunday.

Officers were called at 9:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Greenleaf Apartments, 1701 37th St., where they found a man shot to death in his vehicle, authorities said.

“There are reports that the victim and another male were involved in an altercation before the shooting,” police wrote in a news release.

The other man wasn’t there when police arrived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“We would like for this individual to come forward and give investigators his version of the case,” police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 334-448-2813 or 334-448 -2819.