Friends, co-workers take to social media to say, ’We lost one of our own’

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Friends and co-workers of a paramedic allegedly shot dead by a Columbus police officer expressed shock and outrage on social media Sunday.

Police say Kelly Levinsohn, 44, was killed Saturday by Sgt. William Leonard Talley, 51.

It was described as a domestic incident.





Shortly after the shooting, Talley was involved in a crash while driving Levinsohn’s vehicle and was in critical condition Sunday afternoon at Piedmont Columbus Regional, officials said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

He is charged with murder.





Levinsohn was a paramedic for Care Ambulance, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan





An emergency medical technician emblem with a black stripe across it was posted on the ambulance service’s Facebook page on Sunday. Others who identified themselves as Care Ambulance employees or friends also posted the emblem, along with thoughts about Levinsohn.





“It’s hard to know that she won’t be at her usual place in the morning,” wrote one co-worker. “To the two people that gave her one last ride in her favorite truck, we know she would have wanted that! Pray for this EMS family. It’s a sad day!”





On a Facebook page belonging to a Kelly Levinsohn who lives in Columbus and lists her employer as Care Ambulance Service, several people in the Friends list changed their profile photographs to the black-draped logo.





“Say a prayer for the Care Ambulance Phenix City and Columbus family,” said one paramedic on the Facebook page. “We lost one of our own. It’s a sad day.”